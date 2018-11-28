Taking a picture with the Rebel Cup from North Vermilion are Jacye Lombes, Hunter Hulin and Grant Touchet. Hulin and Touchet combined to score 12 goals over the weekend
North Vermilion soccer team wins Pineville Rebel Cup
The North Vermilion Soccer Team recently captured the 30th Annual Pineville High School Rebel Cup.
The squad went 4-0. The Patriots beat Tioga (5-0), Glenmora (1-0), Buckeye (6-0) and then Deridder in the finals. Against Deridder, NV won 3-2 in a shootout.
The three players who made the penalty goals were Grant Touchet, Dane Cessac and Lane Patin.
In the tournament, Hunter Hulin had seven goals and two assists. Touchet had five goals and three assists.