North Vermilion sweeps Erath

The North Vermilion Patriots and Lady Patriots took care of Erath on Friday.

The win keeps both North Vermilion teams in the hunt for the district title and a playoff berth in the Class 3A playoffs.

In the girls game, the Lady Pirates had little trouple whipping Erath 58 -36 at NVHS.

The Lady Patriots blew the game open in the first half by scoring 36 points compared to Erath’s 20.

Kaylee Lopez provided the spark for NV with 20 points. She nailed four 3-pointers. They were all made in the first half.

Kyler Walker added 12, and Gabbie Bessard chipped in eight. Aleria Bolden scored six.

Lexi Gisclair led EHS with 12 points and Courtney Dubois made seven points.

NV Patriots...............65

Erath.........................15

The NVHS Patriots were able to beat the Erath Bobcats for the second time this season behind a balanced scoring attack.

Leading NV was Creed Rudd with 13 points and Devyn Perro added eight. With each seven were Malik Criner and Monty Breaux.

For Erath, William LeBlanc made five points and Tremaine Fauntleroy had three.