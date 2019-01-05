North Vermilion sweeps Erath

The boys and girls North Vermilion basketball teams went to Erath on Friday, and they both came away with victories.

The Patriots are now on a 2-game district winning streak after beating the Erath Bobcats 59-26.

With the win, the Patriots are 2-0 in District 8-3A. Erath is 0-1 in district.

North Vermilion jumped on Erath in the first half, leading 37-7 at halftime.

In the first half, Malik Criner scored 11 points for NV. He finished the game with 11.

Darrius Gilliam led NV with 14 points. Tate Lewis also had 11 points for NV.

Tucker Derise led EHS with nine points, while William LeBlanc made five.

Lady Patriots........46

Erath.......................21

The Lady Patriots remain atop the district race after whipping Erath, 46-21. NV is 3-0 in district.

Kennedy Trahan and Gabbie Bessard had 14 points each for NV.

Jace Myers scored 11, including three treys. In the last two games, Myers made six 3-pointers.

Erath’s Courtney Dubois scored 13 of Erath’s 21 points. Madeline Hebert had the other eight points.