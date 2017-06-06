North Vermilion's Lopez named Class 3A State MVP

Written for the LSWA

Two players who led their teams to LHSAA titles headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State baseball and softball teams.

South Beauregard’s Chance Clark was voted the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s baseball squad, while Kaylee Lopez of North Vermilion claimed the same honor on the softball squad.

Coaches for the teams that finished as the 3A runners-ups, Brusly softball coach Beau Bouvier and the Iowa baseball coach Sean Richard, grabbed the Coach of the Year honors on the squads selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.

Lopez led North Vermilion to its 3A title with a sizzling .612 batting average that included 16 home runs and 29 RBIs. She was 5-for-5 in the title-game win for the Lady Patriots

North Vermilion’s Shelby Breaux (25-3), Pine Prairie Karli Ortego (23-7, 1.51 ERA), Anna Bordelon of Parkview Baptist (24-5, 3.60 ERA) and Brusly’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (20-3, 1.71 ERA) made the softball squad as pitchers. North Vermilion’s Demi Boudreaux (.532, 23 RBIs) was the pick at catcher.

Jena’s Kayelea Dearmon (.442, 30 RBIs), Winnfield’s Kassisdy Grantadams (.515, 25 runs) and Parkview’s Annemarie Peavy (.460, 65 RBIs) joined Lopez as infielders. Karli David of Brusly (.374, 29 RBIs), Audrey Greely of Parkview (.581) and E.D. White’s Anna Rodenberg (.550) were the outfield selections.

Buckeye’s Layni Smith (.520, 22 runs), Loyola’s Claire Riddick (.522, 25 RBIs), Westlake’s Myka Lester (.472), Kylie Naomi of North Vermilion (.543, 29 RBIs) and Caldwell’s Connor Stockstill (.450; 22-8) made the squad as utility players..

Bouvier’s Brusly team finished 31-5 and won the District 6-3A title while claiming the No. 1 playoff seed in 3A. Richard led Iowa to a 30-9 record, including an upset of the No. 1-seeded Brusly baseball team in the semifinals.

Clark was a versatile performer for the Knights, excelling as both a shortstop and a pitcher. He was 10-3 on the mound with a 1.92 earned run average and also batted .419 with 22 doubles, 29 stolen bases, 7 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Logan Gray of St. Louis Catholic (7-2), Berwick’s Cameron Wiley (10-2) and Brusly’s Tyler Theriot (10-1) join Clark on the baseball squad as pitchers. Jena’s Parker Fink (.405, 7 HR, 43 RBIs) got the catcher’s spot.

The infield included Brusly’s Ben Bergeron (.475, 54 RBIs), Ryan Jeansonne of Buckeye (.429, 36 RBIs), North Vermilion’s Connor Dupuy (.419, 38 RBIs) and Riley Orr of North Webster (.438, 21 RBIs). E.D. White’s Wes Toups (.494, 28 RBIs), Parkview Baptist’s Daniel Cabrera (.510, 40 runs, 25 RBIs) and Jensen Fontenot of South Beauregard (.412, 28 RBIs) were the outfielders chosen.

Utility selections Stephen Klein of De La Salle (.402, 32 RBIs; 5-2, 1.75 ERA), Stephen Soignet of E.D. White (.367, 36 RBIs), Hanson Raymond of Iowa (8-3, 1.29 ERA), Jena’s Lamar Farris (.340) and Hayden Gunter of South Beauregard (.398) complete the baseball squad.

North Vermilion’s Shelby Breaux (25-3), Pine Prairie Karli Ortego (23-7, 1.51 ERA), Anna Bordelon of Parkview Baptist (24-5, 3.60 ERA) and Brusly’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (20-3, 1.71 ERA) made the softball squad as pitchers. North Vermilion’s Demi Boudreaux (.532, 23 RBIs) was the pick at catcher.

Jena’s Kayelea Dearmon (.442, 30 RBIs), Winnfield’s Kassisdy Grantadams (.515, 25 runs) and Parkview’s Annemarie Peavy (.460, 65 RBIs) joined Lopez as infielders. Karli David of Brusly (.374, 29 RBIs), Audrey Greely of Parkview (.581) and E.D. White’s Anna Rodenberg (.550) were the outfield selections.

Buckeye’s Layni Smith (.520, 22 runs), Loyola’s Claire Riddick (.522, 25 RBIs), Westlake’s Myka Lester (.472), Kylie Naomi of North Vermilion (.543, 29 RBIs) and Caldwell’s Connor Stockstill (.450; 22-8) made the squad as utility players.

Class 3A All State Teams

SOFTBALL

Pos. Player School Class Avg.

P Shelby Breaux North Vermilion Jr. 25-3

P Karli Ortego Pine Prairie Sr. 23-7

P Mary-Cathryn Comeaux Brusly So. 20-3

P Anna Bordelon Parkview Baptist Jr. 24-5

C Demi Boudreaux North Vermilion Sr. .532

IF Kayelea Dearmon Jena Jr. .442

IF Kassidy Grantadams Winnfield Jr. .515

IF Kaylee Lopez North Vermilion Jr. .612

IF Annemarie Peavy Parkview Baptist Jr. .460

OF Karli David Brusly Sr. .374

OF Audrey Greely Parkview Baptist So. .581

OF Anna Rodenburg E.D. White Sr. .550

UTL Layni Smith Buckeye Fr. .520

UTL Claire Riddick Loyola Sr. .522

UTL Myka Lester Westlake So. .472

UTL Kylie Naomi North Vermilion Jr. .543

UTL Connor Stockstill Caldwell Sr. 20-8

OUTSTANDING PLAYER:

KAYLEE LOPEZ, NORTH VERMILION

COACH OF THE YEAR: BEAU BOUVIER, BRUSLY

Honorable mention: Ryley Crochet, Iota; Katelyn Courville, St. Louis; MacKenzie Gros, E.D. White Catholic; Avery Sanders, E.D. White Catholic; Kiri Parker, St. James; Jordan Lipari, Berwick, Brenn Ursin, Lutcher; Bobbi McNaughton, Buckeye; Britney Taylor, Albany; Rachael Yocum, Winnfield; Allyson Klein, Iota; Sara Tate, Pine Prairie; Hailey Weems, Parkview Baptist; Alexie Carter, Winnfield; Tyra Triplett, Winnfield; Morgan Harlow, Westlake; Baleigh Glover, Westlake; Becca Fantroy, Iota; Aymslee Johnson, Iota; Jacie McFarlain, Pine Prairie; Kyana Thymes, Brusly; Emily Barrett, Winnfield; Bailey Dubus, St. Louis; Julia Chaddrick, Pine Prairie; Tia Brown, Jena Jaclyn Deason, South Beauregard; Brianna Murray, North Webster.

BASEBALL

Pos. Player School Class Avg.

P Chance Clark South Beauregard Sr. 10-3

P Logan Gray St. Louis Jr. 7-2

P Cameron Wiley, Berwick Sr. 10-2

P Tyler Theriot Brusly Jr. 10-1

C Parker Fink Jena Sr. .405

IF Ryan Jeansonne Buckeye Jr. .429

IF Ben Bergeron Brusly Sr. .479

IF Connor Dupuy North Vermilion Sr. .419

IF Riley Orr North Webster Sr. .438

OF Wes Toups E.D. White So. 494

OF Daniel Cabrera Parkview Baptist Sr. .510

OF Jansen Fontenot South Beauregard Sr. .412

UTL Stephen Klein De La Salle Jr. .402

UTL Stephen Soignet E.D. White Sr. .367

UTL Hanson Raymond Iowa Sr. 8-3

UTL Lamar Farris Jena Jr. .340

UTL Hayden Gunter South Beauregard Sr. .398

OUTSTANDING PLAYER:

CHANCE CLARK, SOUTH BEAUREGARD

COACH OF THE YEAR: SEAN RICHARD, IOWA

Honorable mention: Evan Goss, Westlake; Tristan Morse, Iowa; Charlie Gallusser, North Vermilion; Darian Duhon, North Vermilion; Bren Faulk, Erath; Mason Granger, Erath; Gunner Fontenot, Eunice; Josh Humphries, Buckeye; Tyler Welch, Buckeye; Devin Desandro, E.D. White; Ethan Bland, Lutcher; Nathan Boe, Parkview Baptist; Nick Canevari, University; Michael Guidry, Westlake; Connor Manola, Brusly; Craig Walker, Jena; Cameron Fontenot, St. Louis; Brayden Winn, Westlake; Cortlon Caesar, Iowa; Cody Roberie, Berwick; Julian Gonzales, St. Louis; Andrew Askew, Berwick; Jeremiah Ceasar, St. Louis; Dyami Huntsberry, Iowa.