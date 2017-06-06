Kaylee Lopez had a lot to smile about this year for NV. She was voted the MVP of the state tournament and now the state in Class 3A.
All-State pitcher Shelby Breaux
All-State pitcher Shelby Breaux
All-state utility player Kylie Naomi
All-state infielderConnor Dupuy
North Vermilion's Lopez named Class 3A State MVP
Written for the LSWA
Two players who led their teams to LHSAA titles headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State baseball and softball teams.
South Beauregard’s Chance Clark was voted the Outstanding Player on the LSWA’s baseball squad, while Kaylee Lopez of North Vermilion claimed the same honor on the softball squad.
Coaches for the teams that finished as the 3A runners-ups, Brusly softball coach Beau Bouvier and the Iowa baseball coach Sean Richard, grabbed the Coach of the Year honors on the squads selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Lopez led North Vermilion to its 3A title with a sizzling .612 batting average that included 16 home runs and 29 RBIs. She was 5-for-5 in the title-game win for the Lady Patriots
North Vermilion’s Shelby Breaux (25-3), Pine Prairie Karli Ortego (23-7, 1.51 ERA), Anna Bordelon of Parkview Baptist (24-5, 3.60 ERA) and Brusly’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (20-3, 1.71 ERA) made the softball squad as pitchers. North Vermilion’s Demi Boudreaux (.532, 23 RBIs) was the pick at catcher.
Jena’s Kayelea Dearmon (.442, 30 RBIs), Winnfield’s Kassisdy Grantadams (.515, 25 runs) and Parkview’s Annemarie Peavy (.460, 65 RBIs) joined Lopez as infielders. Karli David of Brusly (.374, 29 RBIs), Audrey Greely of Parkview (.581) and E.D. White’s Anna Rodenberg (.550) were the outfield selections.
Buckeye’s Layni Smith (.520, 22 runs), Loyola’s Claire Riddick (.522, 25 RBIs), Westlake’s Myka Lester (.472), Kylie Naomi of North Vermilion (.543, 29 RBIs) and Caldwell’s Connor Stockstill (.450; 22-8) made the squad as utility players..
Bouvier’s Brusly team finished 31-5 and won the District 6-3A title while claiming the No. 1 playoff seed in 3A. Richard led Iowa to a 30-9 record, including an upset of the No. 1-seeded Brusly baseball team in the semifinals.
Clark was a versatile performer for the Knights, excelling as both a shortstop and a pitcher. He was 10-3 on the mound with a 1.92 earned run average and also batted .419 with 22 doubles, 29 stolen bases, 7 home runs and 39 RBIs.
Logan Gray of St. Louis Catholic (7-2), Berwick’s Cameron Wiley (10-2) and Brusly’s Tyler Theriot (10-1) join Clark on the baseball squad as pitchers. Jena’s Parker Fink (.405, 7 HR, 43 RBIs) got the catcher’s spot.
The infield included Brusly’s Ben Bergeron (.475, 54 RBIs), Ryan Jeansonne of Buckeye (.429, 36 RBIs), North Vermilion’s Connor Dupuy (.419, 38 RBIs) and Riley Orr of North Webster (.438, 21 RBIs). E.D. White’s Wes Toups (.494, 28 RBIs), Parkview Baptist’s Daniel Cabrera (.510, 40 runs, 25 RBIs) and Jensen Fontenot of South Beauregard (.412, 28 RBIs) were the outfielders chosen.
Utility selections Stephen Klein of De La Salle (.402, 32 RBIs; 5-2, 1.75 ERA), Stephen Soignet of E.D. White (.367, 36 RBIs), Hanson Raymond of Iowa (8-3, 1.29 ERA), Jena’s Lamar Farris (.340) and Hayden Gunter of South Beauregard (.398) complete the baseball squad.
Class 3A All State Teams
SOFTBALL
Pos. Player School Class Avg.
P Shelby Breaux North Vermilion Jr. 25-3
P Karli Ortego Pine Prairie Sr. 23-7
P Mary-Cathryn Comeaux Brusly So. 20-3
P Anna Bordelon Parkview Baptist Jr. 24-5
C Demi Boudreaux North Vermilion Sr. .532
IF Kayelea Dearmon Jena Jr. .442
IF Kassidy Grantadams Winnfield Jr. .515
IF Kaylee Lopez North Vermilion Jr. .612
IF Annemarie Peavy Parkview Baptist Jr. .460
OF Karli David Brusly Sr. .374
OF Audrey Greely Parkview Baptist So. .581
OF Anna Rodenburg E.D. White Sr. .550
UTL Layni Smith Buckeye Fr. .520
UTL Claire Riddick Loyola Sr. .522
UTL Myka Lester Westlake So. .472
UTL Kylie Naomi North Vermilion Jr. .543
UTL Connor Stockstill Caldwell Sr. 20-8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER:
KAYLEE LOPEZ, NORTH VERMILION
COACH OF THE YEAR: BEAU BOUVIER, BRUSLY
Honorable mention: Ryley Crochet, Iota; Katelyn Courville, St. Louis; MacKenzie Gros, E.D. White Catholic; Avery Sanders, E.D. White Catholic; Kiri Parker, St. James; Jordan Lipari, Berwick, Brenn Ursin, Lutcher; Bobbi McNaughton, Buckeye; Britney Taylor, Albany; Rachael Yocum, Winnfield; Allyson Klein, Iota; Sara Tate, Pine Prairie; Hailey Weems, Parkview Baptist; Alexie Carter, Winnfield; Tyra Triplett, Winnfield; Morgan Harlow, Westlake; Baleigh Glover, Westlake; Becca Fantroy, Iota; Aymslee Johnson, Iota; Jacie McFarlain, Pine Prairie; Kyana Thymes, Brusly; Emily Barrett, Winnfield; Bailey Dubus, St. Louis; Julia Chaddrick, Pine Prairie; Tia Brown, Jena Jaclyn Deason, South Beauregard; Brianna Murray, North Webster.
BASEBALL
Pos. Player School Class Avg.
P Chance Clark South Beauregard Sr. 10-3
P Logan Gray St. Louis Jr. 7-2
P Cameron Wiley, Berwick Sr. 10-2
P Tyler Theriot Brusly Jr. 10-1
C Parker Fink Jena Sr. .405
IF Ryan Jeansonne Buckeye Jr. .429
IF Ben Bergeron Brusly Sr. .479
IF Connor Dupuy North Vermilion Sr. .419
IF Riley Orr North Webster Sr. .438
OF Wes Toups E.D. White So. 494
OF Daniel Cabrera Parkview Baptist Sr. .510
OF Jansen Fontenot South Beauregard Sr. .412
UTL Stephen Klein De La Salle Jr. .402
UTL Stephen Soignet E.D. White Sr. .367
UTL Hanson Raymond Iowa Sr. 8-3
UTL Lamar Farris Jena Jr. .340
UTL Hayden Gunter South Beauregard Sr. .398
OUTSTANDING PLAYER:
CHANCE CLARK, SOUTH BEAUREGARD
COACH OF THE YEAR: SEAN RICHARD, IOWA
Honorable mention: Evan Goss, Westlake; Tristan Morse, Iowa; Charlie Gallusser, North Vermilion; Darian Duhon, North Vermilion; Bren Faulk, Erath; Mason Granger, Erath; Gunner Fontenot, Eunice; Josh Humphries, Buckeye; Tyler Welch, Buckeye; Devin Desandro, E.D. White; Ethan Bland, Lutcher; Nathan Boe, Parkview Baptist; Nick Canevari, University; Michael Guidry, Westlake; Connor Manola, Brusly; Craig Walker, Jena; Cameron Fontenot, St. Louis; Brayden Winn, Westlake; Cortlon Caesar, Iowa; Cody Roberie, Berwick; Julian Gonzales, St. Louis; Andrew Askew, Berwick; Jeremiah Ceasar, St. Louis; Dyami Huntsberry, Iowa.