North Vermilion's new point guard finds new home

Jace Myers, 15, looks to have found a home at North Vermilion High School.

Myers, a sophomore, is North Vermilion’s new point guard.

However, what many people do not know about Myers is that she has not always lived in the Maurice area. Nope. Her family is well traveled, and it was not uncommon for Myers to be at a school for one or two years and then move.

Since her first grade year, she has enrolled in at least five different elementary schools in three different states. Her parents are coaches who enjoyed living in different parts of the country and teaching at different schools.

She was born in Houston. Her parents, Scott and Whitney, were coaches in Houston. A year later, the family moved to DeRidder and then not long after that, moved to Missouri and lived in two different locations. From there, the Myers family uprooted and moved to Arkansas for two years and then back to Louisiana for a teaching job in Welsh, La. By the time Jace was a sixth grader, she had settled in at North Vermilion Middle School when her parents took teaching jobs at North Vermilion High School.

Jace was never bothered by the moving.

“It (moving) did not matter to me,” said Jace. “I make friends easily. I could go from school to school.”

Well, it looks like the Myers family has found a home. They moved to the area when Jace was a sixth grader and have now stayed a record five years in location.

Despite where the Myers lived, there was one thing that stayed the same; her love for basketball. Her father Scott, who was the NV volleyball coach, taught her the correct way to shoot the basketball.

She began playing basketball when she was four years old and always played with older girls because of her skill level.

“My dad has a lot to do with me developing my basketball skills,” said Jace. “He was a basketball coach, so he taught me the correct way to shoot.”

It shows.

In her first year as a starter for NV, Jace leads the parish and possibly the district in three-pointers made. As of Tuesday, she has made 39 three-pointers. Alyia Broussard of Kaplan has made 37, and VC’s Ainsley Mallet has made 33.

She began working on her jumper as a fifth grader thanks to her father’s encouragement to develop her shot. By the seventh grade, she started to jack up three-pointers, and they began falling.

Last week she canned six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 21 points against David Thibodaux High School.

NV head coach Casey Meador has watched Jace grow up because he coached with her dad. Meador saw Jace transform from a gym rat to a shooter.

“I knew she would be able to shoot the ball tremendously well,” said Meador. “It is her comfort zone. She has been that third piece, behind Gabbie (Bessard) and Kennedy (Trahan) that has propelled us to where we are now. Anyone of these girls can score 20.”

If there is one downside to Jace’s excellent sophomore season, it is not having her father in the stands to watch her. Last year Scott was involved in a bicycle accident and crashed into a tree. His vision has never been the same. He does, however, watch her game on an I-pad later that night.

“It is pretty hard not to have him here,” said Jace. “He has been a part of my basketball career.”

It shows because she has taken her skills and the Lady Patriots to the next level.

“I was nervous coming into the season because I knew I had to fill a big role,” she added.

Thanks to her father’s teaching, she is doing great.