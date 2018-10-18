Playing Biddy Basketball in Vermilion Parish has taught me so much

By James Broussard

Growing up in Abbeville during the 1980s and 90s, much of my childhood was devoted to playing recreational sports. From the baseball diamonds at A.A. Comeaux Park, to the basketball court at the “Old Gym” (with that one dead plank under the basket near the door), we enjoyed playing before large, ruckus crowds comprised of family, friends, and fans.

And for those of us fortunate enough to be selected to represent our community against programs from other towns, cities, states, and even countries, not only did we play, we excelled!

Facing teams from the “big city” did not phase us. We were confident in our own abilities. We were confident in our teammates. We were confident in our coaches. Even as young athletes, there was a tradition of excellence that we adhered to, without even having the awareness of who, or what, came before us.

Simply put, we were from Vermilion Parish and we were there to compete, no matter the opponent! The pride and privilege we felt, when sliding on a jersey with “Vermilion Parish” or “Abbeville” printed across the front, still defines me some thirty years later.

Recreational leagues for our youth are obviously about competing in sports, having fun, and getting exercise. But, as many of us appreciate, those are only the building blocks.

Youth sports can be (and should be) a means to a solid foundation of individual development, character-building lessons and life skills that may foster healthier, more productive citizens. In turn, stronger communities are forged.

I’ve experienced this first-hand. Invaluable lessons, such as, accountability, work ethic, self-respect, and teamwork, were instilled in me at a very young age and further infused with every passing season. These lessons guided me through Abbeville High School, where I was fortunate enough to letter in basketball, football, and baseball. Then, to Lee College on a basketball scholarship, where I received an associate degree before obtaining an undergraduate degree from UL, and a law degree from LSU.

Moreover, and perhaps equally as important, the bonds and friendships I developed, while playing youth athletics, will last a lifetime.

None of this would have been possible, but for the selfless and tireless generosity of so many coaches, parents, and volunteers. These awesome people devoted their time to something much bigger than themselves; that is, positive development of our youth. The sheer number of volunteers is too large to list without forgetting many. Some are still with us, some have passed on, but none will ever be forgotten by the children they inspired.

It is with much energy and pride that I am ecstatic to do my part in giving back to our community. I am serving as the Director of QSA Basketball Operations. Our first order of business is the upcoming Vermilion Parish Biddy Basketball 2018-19 season for girls and boys, ages four through fourteen (4 – 14). Registration is now underway on QSA’s website, or in person at QSA’s office on North Road in Erath and at A.A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville.

We look forward to another season of ruckus crowds and healthy competition. And I look forward to getting to know the parents and children of this Vermilion Parish community that I am so proud to be a part of.