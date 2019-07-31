Ragin’ Cajuns Football Season Tickets Flash Sale at Gulf Coast Bank in Abbeville

As football season approaches, the Ragin’ Cajuns will host multiple opportunities across Acadiana to purchase general admission football season tickets at an outstanding discounted price of $60!

There will be no limit on the amount of tickets purchased per location. To be eligible for the special offer, fans must be present and sign up on location at the posted date and time. All fans will receive a Proud Ragin’ Cajuns Supporter yard sign as well as a Ragin’ Cajuns Flag on-site after completing their purchases. UL ticket office staff will be present from 11am – 1pm to answer any questions you may have.

The Vermilion Parish Flash Sale location will be Gulf Coast Bank’s Main Office (221 S. State St, Abbeville) on Friday August 2nd from 11:00am – 1:00pm. Stop by to help welcome UL to Vermilion Parish!

“We are a proud supporter of our local universities and schools. We believe education is vital to the success and betterment of our community,” states Paul Patout, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank.

Gulf Coast Bank is a locally-owned and operated full-service banking institution with thirteen locations within Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes, including branches inside three area Walmarts.