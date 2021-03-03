Romero new softball coach at Abbeville High

Meghan Romero is not afraid of a challenge.

After all, after graduating from UL-Lafayette with an education degree, Romero and her boyfriend decided to move to Colorado, where they lived for five years. She taught school and coached different sports while in Colorado.

A combination of her boyfriend’s mother dying and Romero getting homesick was enough to pull them back to Louisiana.

Romero, 31, took a year off after returning from Colorado to figure out what she wanted to do with her life. She graduated from North Vermilion in 2007 and played softball under former North Vermilion softball coach Richard Prejean.

It was not a hard decision to make. There are three things she loves doing: teaching others, math and coaching.

Abbeville football coach Roderick Moy, who knew Romero from his coaching days at North Vermilion High, approached her about being the Abbeville High softball coach.

Romero, at the time, is the new math teacher at J.H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville.

It was a no-brainer. She accepted the challenge.

“I love it,” said Romero. “I enjoy teaching math at J.H. Williams, and now I enjoy coaching at Abbeville. It is such a positive attitude.”

The Lady Wildcats lost their season open er against Centerville. Romero handled the loss well. She knows her first year is going to be a rebuilding year for the program.

“These girls only began playing softball when they started middle school,” said Romero. “They did not experience travel ball. My goal is to teach them the fundamentals of softball. We are going to have fun at the same time. I also want to build up their character.”