Season going well for AHS Wildcats

KAPLAN - Things are going well for the Abbeville Wildcats this season.

Under the legendary head coach Berwick Hamilton, the Wildcats have a 14-5 overall record and are 2-0 in district. The Wildcats have pretty much sewed up a home game in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, with 10 games remaining on their schedule.

Abbeville is unofficially ranked at No. 5 in the Class 3A power point rankings, and the top 16 earn a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

The Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak after beating the Kaplan Pirates, 61-48, on Friday in Kaplan. The Wildcats used their speed and an inside game to score.

Abbeville’s first four buckets were under the goal. It was 9-0 before Kaplan scored.

The Pirates (5-14) now find themselves on a seven-game losing streak. They were able to hang with Abbeville in the first quarter thanks to the inside game of Quintlan Cobb, who scored four of Kaplan’s eight first-quarter points. Cobb scored 12 points in the first half and finished the game with 18.

At one point in the second quarter, Kaplan cut Abbeville’s lead to eight points (19-11); however, the Wildcats responded and led 34-20 at halftime.

Abbeville pushed the lead to 20 (49-29) after the third period.

Juvante Decuire continues to lead the Wildcats. He finished with 21 points. He was 6 out of 7 from the charity stripe. Tarrius Campbell and Tyrese Sam scored 11 points each for AHS. Walter Boudoin had seven, while Davonte Promise made nine.

Trent Dupuis scored 14 for Kaplan. Nine of his 14 were scored in the fourth period. Daniel Poole made six for Kaplan.

The Wildcats will be at home on Tuesday to battle the 7-9 NV Patriots. Both teams are 2-0 in district. The winner of the game tak