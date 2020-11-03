Second quarter is when VC turns on the offense; The Eagles are scoring an average of 27 points in the second quarter

The second quarter turned out to be Vermilion Catholic’s go-to quarter.

Thus far, the Eagles scored an average of 27 points in the second quarter.

On Friday in New Iberia, VC whipped Highland Baptist 46-6 in a district game.

VC (4-0) led 7-0 after the first quarter, but then exploded for 21 points in the second quarter to put the game away.

Against Hanson, VC was losing 8-6 when the first quarter ended. By halftime, the Eagles led 44-6 and cruised to a 56-8 win.

Three weeks ago, against the Erath Bobcats, VC was ahead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. VC scored 27 points in the second period and blew the game open, and went on to win 47-0.

This second-quarter scoring trend began in the first game of the year against Abbeville.

After the first quarter, VC was leading 7-0. But by halftime, the Eagles had scored 20-second quarter points and was leading 27-7 at halftime.

VC head coach Broc Prejean explains the reasoning behind the second-quarter explosion.

“Our kids do a great job of making adjustments and understanding what they are up against,” said Prejean. “We would love to start hot and hang points in the first quarter, but it speaks to their character and our coaching staff that they are able to lock in mentally and make the necessary changes to get positive results.”

On Friday, the Eagles’ first-quarter touchdown was set up by Saul Dartez’s 49-yard punt return, down to the Highland 23 yard line.

On first down, quarterback Drew Lege connected with John Robert Allums for a 22 yard pass, and he was tackled at the Highland 1.

On the next play, Drew Lege snuck it up the middle for a touchdown. Robert nailed the extra point for the 7-0 lead.

The Eagles blew the game open by scoring 21 points in the second period.

Just in the second quarter, receiver John Robert Allums had six catches for 48 yards. He finished the game with 10 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Dartez had six catches for 138 yards (23 yards a catch average) in the game.Lege just missed throwing for more than 300 yards. He completed 22 out of 28 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

VC did not have one player rush for more than 50 yards.

Travin Moore Jr. had 45 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

Joshua Sagrera had four carries for 35 yards.

Thomas Bellaire had a touchdown run. He had two carries for 17 yards on the night.