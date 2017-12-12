Three Erath Bobcats on All-Academic Composite team

Although no Vermilion Parish teams made it to the finals for the State Football Championship game this year, three Vermilion Parish players were recognized and received awards at the LHSAA State Championship game Friday night.

All three young men are members of the Erath High School Football Team and received the honor of Academic All-State as members of the 2017-2018 LHSAA All-Academic Composite Football Team. This award is presented for exemplary academic achievement by maintaining the highest Grade Point Average among all athletes during their academic career while participating in varsity high school athletics. All three young men have maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their high school career.

These young men not only represent Erath, but they are also the only players in the Parish to make the Academic All-State Composite Team.

Jean-Paul is the son of Francis & Kesha Touchet and the late Suzanne Alexander Touchet. Mason is the son of Nathan & Dana Granger. Payne is the son of Michael & Theresa Touchet.