TONY ROBICHAUX, LONGTIME LOUISIANA BASEBALL HEAD COACH, PASSES AWAY AT 57

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Baseball head coach Tony Robichaux passed away Wednesday morning with his family and loved ones at his side at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Coach Robichaux, the winningest head coach in Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball history, leaves behind a legacy of servant leadership, compassion and faith that extends beyond the baseball diamond and into the lives of the thousands of student-athletes and staff he impacted in his 25 seasons leading the program.

At this time, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics asks that fans and the general public keep the Robichaux family and baseball program in their thoughts and prayers.

