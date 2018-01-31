Tradition continues: LSU-Eunice player given Ross Granger’s No. 11 jersey

EUNICE - It was his dream to play college baseball, but Ross Granger never threw a pitch for LSU of Eunice.

On April 10, 2015, Granger signed with the Bengals and the left-hander pitcher was just 10 days away from starting his collegiate career before cancer ended his dream of playing college ball.

The son of Erath’s Nathan and Dana Granger from was diagnosed with an astrocytoma in his brain stem and the 19-year old died on Nov. 11, 2016, as his former Erath football team beat Eunice High in the Class 3-A playoffs.

He was buried on Nov. 14 in his LSUE baseball jersey.

“LSUE will always be a special place for us,” Granger said. “They were so gracious during Ross’ battle and they made him feel a part of the team – we will always love the place.”

In Ross’ memory, the No. 11 jersey this season was assigned to Dane Dixon – a freshman from Walker.

“It’s very humbling and honoring that we get to honor Ross’ memory with the No. 11,” LSUE head baseball coach Jeff Willis said.

“I can’t think of a more deserving individual than Dane Dixon who can represent the ideals of Ross both on the field and in the classroom.”

Willis said they are wearing a bracelet with DDCS on it – which includes “Develop Men, Deserve to Win, Compete in Everything and Selflessness.”

Last season, Michael Claverie was given the honor to wear the jersey.

“He was very competitive as an athlete but also very kind to others,” Nathan said of his son.

Ross’ unwavering faith, courage, and strength were an inspiration to all who knew him, according to his father.

“Before he passed, his mother told him when he gets to heaven to sprint to God like he had never run so fast before because you will be fully healed.

“He was healed – he is not in pain any more and we know what we have to do the rest of our lives to have the faith he had.”

The Ross Granger Memorial Foundation has been established to raise money for his favorite charities and to assist families of children who have similar diagnoses to his own.

A scholarship has been also established in Ross’ memory to be awarded a deserving student- who exemplified and modeled strong faith, academics and athleticism.

Five scholarships valued at $2,000 each will be awarded to deserving seniors upon providing proof of college enrollment and passing grades.

Students from the parishes of Vermilion, Iberia, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry and St. Martin are eligible to apply, as well as students enrolled in the Diocese of Lafayette Catholic high schools.

The first Ross Granger Memorial Bass Tournament will be held March 9-10 at San Miguel State Park in Toledo Bend.