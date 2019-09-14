Turnovers hurt Gueydan in loss to Delcambre

DELCAMBRE – The turnover bug reared its ugly head and bit Gueydan’s Bears, seeking a 2-0 start under head coach Roderick Moy, Friday night in an away game against the Delcambre Panthers.

Two lost fumbles and two interceptions proved costly against a ground-and-pound Delcambre team that took advantage of the turnovers for a 26-6 victory over the Bears.

After forging a 6-6 tie early in the first quarter on a 39-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Zachary Guidry to senior running back Dominic Touchet, Gueydan’s rebuilding team drove from the GHS 40 to the DHS 1 before losing a fumble that was recovered by Delcambre’s Rogan Saunier.

The Bears’ defense stopped Delcambre on the ensuing possession and the offense set up shop at the DHS 33. Three plays later, Delcambre’s Ian Evans picked off Guidry near the goal line and returned it to the DHS 34.

It was the second interception of the night for the Panthers. DHS senior defensive back Nate Picard intercepted a Guidry pass on second-and-5 at the GHS 43 midway through the first quarter and brought it back to the DHS 34.

Gueydan opened the second half with a 67-yard gallop up the middle by senior running back Lane Breaux, who raced all the way to the DHS 10. Three plays later, with the Bears threatening at the DHS 4, DHS senior defensive back Scott Duhon scooped up another lost fumble and returned it 38 yards to the DHS 42.

The Panthers cashed in on that turnover eight plays later when the game’s leading rusher, Parker Nunez, a senior running back, scored the second of his three rushing touchdowns on a 2-yard run, going in standing up to make it 13-6 before the PAT kick sailed wide.

Delcambre added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the verdict.

“When we were able to stop them on their first possession of the second half and we turned that into a touchdown, that’s when our guys started to believe,” DHS head coach Artie Liuzza III said after the game.

Liuzza said Delcambre coaches and players made adjustments at intermission to slow down Gueydan’s rushing attack led by Lane Breaux, who finished with 125 yards on 13 carries for the Bears.

Nunez led all ballcarriers with 228 yards on 17 carries. He reeled off long runs of 72 yards for the game’s first touchdown in the first half and 59 yards for the game’s last touchdown with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Guidry completed 7 of 19 passes for 110 yards.

Last week, Gueydan shaved Sci Academy, 14-13, at home to win its opener while Delcambre dropped a 26-14 decision to Westminster Academy in its first game in Opelousas.

Delcambre plays at Centerville while Gueydan plays host to Jeanerette on Friday.