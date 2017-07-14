Mikie Bazar (left) and Barron Sawyer

Two Abbeville boys playing in World Series

Fri, 07/14/2017 - 5:08pm Chris Rosa

Mikie Bazar and Barron Sawyer are playing for the 13 year old Major All-Star team made up of players from Acadiana. This weekend the two men are playing in Gulf Shores, Ala. and competing in the Mizuno Prospects World Series. On Friday, they upset the No. 1 seed Pennsylvania Team.
Sawyer is the son of Jeff and Dana Sawyer.
Mikie is the son of Nikki Bazar Brasseux and the late Jim Bazar.

