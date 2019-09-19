Two to be inducted into Erath Hall of Fame

ERATH - The Erath Backers Club is proud to announce the selection of two individuals for induction into the Erath High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Julie Broussard Grisaffe and Ryan K. Hebert will be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight.

The induction will take place at the Erath Community Building, located at 100 City Park Drive in Erath, beginning at 7 p.m. The banquet is open to the public and free to attend.

Grisaffe, a 1988 graduate of Erath High, was a record setting high jumper for the Erath track team. Hebert graduated from Erath High in 1992 and was standout member of the football and track teams.

The two honorees will also be recognized at halftime of the homecoming game on Friday.