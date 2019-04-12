Two males on New Orleans Saints Dance Team are from Vermilion Parish

As of Friday, there are now three male dancers and 29 female dancers on the 2019 New Orleans Saintsation Dance Team. Did you know two out of three males are from Vermilion Parish?

Jesse Hernandez, a North Vermilion graduate, made history last year by being the first male to make the Saints’ Dance Team. He had to try out again this year, and on Friday, he learned he made the team.

Well, because of the success Hernandez had last year, Erath High graduate Dylon Hoffpauir decided to try out. He handled each audition well and on Friday, he learned he made the dance team.

“I am so humbled and thankful for the opportunity to cheer on the Saints as a Saintsation,” said Hoffpauir, who is 27 years old. "I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to show young male dancers that anything is possible if you work hard and work tirelessly.”

Hoffpauir, an LSU graduate who was also a male LSU cheerleader, said because of the success Jesse had last year, gave him the courage to try out this year.

“Jesse Hernandez was such an inspiration because he opened the door for all of us male dancers who want to dance at the pro level. I am so excited to see what the year holds for me, and I can’t wait to show the world that dudes dance too,” he said.

“It’s setting a new path, it’s changing the world, and that’s exactly what I want to do, and hopefully I can open that venue and open that path for other male dancers,” Hernandez said last year.

The Saints are one of two teams in the NFL who have male dancers on their cheerleading team.

LSU’s Manship School gave Dylon a shotout Friday afternoon.

“We are so excited to share that our own @ManshipDylon made the @Saintsations team!”