UL Lafayette’s game against Appalachian State Postponed by Mountaineers

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Football's Wednesday, Oct. 7, game at Appalachian State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Mountaineers' football program.

Louisiana and Appalachian State, with assistance from the Sun Belt Conference, have rescheduled the game to either Friday, Dec. 4, or Saturday, Dec. 5, in Boone, N.C.

"We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State's response to this situation," Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. "The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance."

Head coach Billy Napier's Ragin' Cajuns (3-0, 2-0) will continue preparations for the remainder of its 2020 schedule at this time. Additional schedule information will be announced as it becomes available.