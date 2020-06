Team Louisiana 9-year-old and under captured the USSSA State Tournament in Broussard this weekend. The team members hold up their hands to show-off the gold rings that they won. The members of the team are Brees Richard, Cullen Durke, Mason Broome, Evan Delcambre, Parker Simon, Fisher Breaux, Jaxon Frederick, Kenley Olivier, Alex Gaspard and Jax Trahan. The coaches are Kelly Breaux, Scott Breaux and Kent Olivier.