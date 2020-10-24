VC airs it out against Hanson

After about a 45-minute lighting delay, the Vermilion Catholic Eagles decided to create a little thunder and lightning of their own Friday night.

The Eagles (3-0) were down 8-6 after the first quarter, but then they exploded for 36-second quarter points and cruised to a 56-8 win over Hanson.

Hanson was leading 8-0 for the first 10 minutes of the game. Eight points was not going to be enough against the No. 7th ranked Eagles.

As the field began to dry, VC’s passing game began to take off.

With 2:20 left in the first quarter, VC quarterback Drew Lege completed a 24-yard pass to Mikie Bazar for a touchdown. John Robert Allums missed the extra point, and Hanson was leading 8-6 after the first quarter.

Allums made up for his missed extra point by making six out of the next seven extra points.

He also had five catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 29-yards a catch.

For the second game in a row, the VC defense scored points. Matthew Derouen had a safety at the start of the second quarter, which gave the Eagles a 14-8 lead.

Later on in the second quarter Derouen caught a 21-yard touchdown pass for VC.

Allums caught his second touchdown pass of the first half with a 34-yard reception. Josh Sagrera had a 51-yard TD run in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, JP Summers caught a 37-yard touchdown, while Saul Dartez had a 30-yard touchdown reception in the same period.

Lege threw for a season-high 383-yards, six of his 16 completions were for touchdowns.

No VC running back carried the ball more than four times. Sagrera had the most with four carries for 76-yards.

Seven different receivers caught passes for VC.

They were Saul Dartez (4-77-1 TD), Bazar (2-75-1), JP Summers (3-54-1), Derouen (1-21-1), Thomas Bellaire (1-11) and C.J. Briggs (1-3).

VC travels to Highland next Friday for a district game.