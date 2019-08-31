VC blanks St. Ed's in jamboree

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles, behind 101 yards passing, shut out St. Ed’s of Eunice 9-0 Friday in the Eunice Jamboree.

Quarterback Drew Lege completed 11 out of 16 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Saul Dartez was VC’s top receiver with five catches for 70 yards.

Josh Sagrera had a 21-yard touchdown reception. Camden Sellers had two catches for three yards, and Moe Maxile had two receptions for seven yards.

The Eagles did not run the football too much. Lege had two carries for 15 yards. Andre LeBlanc and Maxile combined for five yards on three carries.

With a minute left in the game, J.Rob Allums kicked a 25-yard-field goal for VC.

VC is on the road Friday against Class 2A Catholic High of New Iberia.