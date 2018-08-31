VC blows out Loreauville

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles had 356 yards of total offense to cruise to a 45-6 season-opening win against the Loreauville Tigers.

It was also new VC head coach Kevin Fouquier first win as a head coach. He has been coaching football since the late 1980s and never has been a head football coach on any level.

“It feels good,” said Fouquier about his first victory. “The kids played well. We still had a few mistakes that we have correct. Overall, we were physical. We ran the football and threw the football well.”

The VC coaching staff had a game plan. They wanted to run the football from side to side and try and wear the Tigers down.

They also sprinkled in a few pass plays. Before the packed VC crowd knew it, VC led 17-0 after the first period.

in the first period, VC’s John Robert Allums nailed a 33-yard field goal.

Drew Lege completed an 11-yard TD pass to Ethan for a 10-0 lead. Drew completed a 25-yard TD-pass to Garrett Wiggins that made the score 17-0.

The Eagles were not finished scoring in the first half.

Drew completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Colin Broussard and then right before the half, Drew ran it in from the one-yard line.

There was no looking back after leading 31-0 at halftime.

In the game, Drew completed 16 out of 29 passes for three TDs and one interception.

Seven different receivers caught passes for two VC quarterbacks

Garrett Wiggins had four catches for 51 yards. Ethan also had four for 39 yards. Others with catches were Kalix Broussard (3-15), Saul Dartez (3-39), Colin Broussard (3-42), Camden Sellers (2-27) and Alec Broussard (1-1).

Kalix led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 64 yards (five yards a carry). Andre LeBlanc had five totes for 47 yards (nine yards a carry). Moe Maxile got a chance to carry the pigskin six times for 18 yards (three yards a carry).

The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the second half. Ethan had a 78-yard punt return, and Andre LeBlanc had a three-yard TD run with five minutes to go in the game.

The Eagles are home Friday against Opelousas Catholic, who lost to Northwest, 32-22, this past Friday.