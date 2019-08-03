VC cheerleaders do well at camp

The Vermilion Catholic Varsity cheerleaders recently attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association Masters camp at LSU in Baton Rouge. A Master’s camp is designed to assist competing teams in furthering their skills in order to prepare for competition. This camp paired the girls with some of the best squads in the state. It was a great experience for all.

Several of the VC cheerleaders received individual awards during the camp.

Seniors Rosa-Claire Hagle, Julie Hargrave, Camille LeBlanc, and Juniors Katelyn Bedwell and Remi Trahan were selected as All American Cheerleaders and earned the opportunity to participate in the London New Year’s Day parade. Senior Rosa-Claire Hagle received the Pin-It Forward award, given by staff members to recognize a team member who exhibits the qualities of leadership, spirit, commitment, kindness, and motivation.

Once pinned, these recipients will “Pin-it forward” to another cheerleader from a different squad who exhibits the same leadership and commitment. Junior Remi Trahan received that pin from a member of another squad for her display of spirit, commitment, kindness, motivation, and leadership.

VC varsity scored superior ribbons at all evaluations and earned a trophy on the final day for Best Execution of Sideline. The team is currently preparing for the upcoming season and looking forward to cheering on the VC Eagles during the upcoming school year.