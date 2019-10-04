VC could be declared Vermilion Parish Football Champions

If there were such thing as a Vermilion Parish football champion, then the winner of the award this year would be the Vermilion Catholic Eagles.

The Eagles (4-1) have played three Class 3A Vermilion Parish football teams and beat each one after scoring an average of 38 points.

The Eagles have now beaten Abbeville, Kaplan, and the Erath Bobcats became the latest parish victim.

For the second week in a row, VC jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a victory.

“It feels great to beat those three teams,” said VC head coach Kevin Fouquier. “I know we did not play every team in Vermilion Parish, but the teams we did not play, were beaten by teams we played. I guess you can call us the Vermilion Parish champion.”

It was a 0-0 game after the first quarter, but then the bottom fell out for Erath, and the Eagles took advantage of it.

The Bobcats fumbled three times in the second period, and VC cashed them in for points.

On the first fumble, the Eagles recovered the ball at the EHS 42. Two plays later, VC quarterback Drew Lege connected with Saul Dartez for a 32-yard touchdown.

Andrew Marceaux ran in the two-point play for the 8-0 lead.

On the kick-off, Erath had trouble handling the football, and VC’s Josh Sagrera recovered the football.

It took VC four plays to score. Moe Maxile darted five yards up the middle for a touchdown. The TD was set up by a 20-yard reception by Camden Sellers.

On Erath’s next possession, it fumbled again, and VC would score its third TD.

Sagrera had a 16-yard scoring run with 4:23 to play in the first half.

Down 21-0, the Bobcats were stopped on fourth down, and the Eagles got good field position at the EHS 38-yard-line.

Lege found Colin Broussard for a 25-yard gain to set up VC’s fourth TD. Jacques Touchet bulldozed his way into the end zone.

Just like that, VC scored 28 points thanks to three EHS turnovers, and a stopped fourth down run.

Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc said before the game that his team could not make mistakes against a team like VC. The Bobcats made three big mistakes in the first half.

“After the fumbles, the wind left our sails,” said LeBlanc.

VC had 337 yards of offense, and Erath had 331.

Passing the football, Lege completed 13- out-of-20 passes for 277 yards and two TDs.

Maxile and Andre LeBlanc each had six carries for 22 yards for VC.

Jax Thibodeaux pounded out 121 yards on 23 carries for EHS. Teammate Lane LeBlanc had 11 carries for 71 yards.

Curtis Cormier was Erath’s top receiver with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

EHS QB Luke LeBlanc completed 12 out of 24 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.