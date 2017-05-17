VC doubles' tennis team reaches semifinals

The Vermilion Catholic doubles team of Emily Gallet and Zoey Broussard began the Division IV State Tennis Tournament with a losing match record of 6-7. The two ladies surprised everyone by reaching the state semifinals recently.

Broussard and Gallet lost to doubles team from Newman High School two matches to none. Newman would go on to win state.

Gallet and Broussad put together their longest win streak of three matches in the state tournament.

In the tournament, they beat Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau (2-0), Cedar Creek (2-0) and Metarie Park Country Day (2-0).