Colin Broussard and the VC Eagles will be playing Central Catholic at home on Friday.
VC falls to No. 4 in DIvision IV Power Point rankings
The Vermilion Catholic Eagles dropped two notches in the latest Division IV LHSAA Power Point Rankings despite winning on Friday.
For two short weeks the Eagles (8-1) hung on to the No. 2 spot in the Division IV power point rankings. Two weeks ago, VC lost to No. 3 Lafayette Christian but still managed to stay at No. 2.
The next week, they won over 0-9 Highland and dropped to No. 4.
Southern Lab (8-1) is No. 1 and Ascension Catholic (8-1) is No. 2.
LCA (8-0) is No. 3 and VC is No. 4.
Central Catholic (5-3) is No. 5.
The VC Eagles entertain Central Catholic on Friday.
Despite the outcome of Friday’s game, VC will still have a first round home playoff game.
Hanson (2-7) is No. 17 and Highland (0-9) is No. 24.
In Division III, Notre Dame (9-0) is No. 1 and Matarie Park Country Day (9-0) is No. 2.
Catholic High of New Iberia (8-1) is No. 6, and Ascension Episcopal (7-2) is No. 7.