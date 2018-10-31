Colin Broussard and the VC Eagles will be playing Central Catholic at home on Friday.

VC falls to No. 4 in DIvision IV Power Point rankings

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 5:53pm

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles dropped two notches in the latest Division IV LHSAA Power Point Rankings despite winning on Friday.
For two short weeks the Eagles (8-1) hung on to the No. 2 spot in the Division IV power point rankings. Two weeks ago, VC lost to No. 3 Lafayette Christian but still managed to stay at No. 2.
The next week, they won over 0-9 Highland and dropped to No. 4.
Southern Lab (8-1) is No. 1 and Ascension Catholic (8-1) is No. 2.
LCA (8-0) is No. 3 and VC is No. 4.
Central Catholic (5-3) is No. 5.
The VC Eagles entertain Central Catholic on Friday.
Despite the outcome of Friday’s game, VC will still have a first round home playoff game.
Hanson (2-7) is No. 17 and Highland (0-9) is No. 24.
In Division III, Notre Dame (9-0) is No. 1 and Matarie Park Country Day (9-0) is No. 2.
Catholic High of New Iberia (8-1) is No. 6, and Ascension Episcopal (7-2) is No. 7.

