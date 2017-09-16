VC freshman QB ignites come from behind victory over Erath

Who would’ve thought a freshman would be the one to come into the game to help knockoff the Class 3A Erath Bobcats.

The freshman is Drew Lege, the younger brother of JT Lege, the senior quarterback who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Drew came into the game for the first time at the start of the second half and ignited the VC offense en route to a 28-20 come-from-behind victory.

Erath was leading 20-6 with five minutes to play in the third period.

The first seven minutes of the third period did not go too well for the freshman QB. He missed-fired on five of his passes, and VC’s offense went no where.

But then, magic began to happen right after VC corner back Hayden Parker got the first of his two interceptions.

“Hayden’s interception was the beginning of the turnaround,” said VC head coach Brady Thomas. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”

After the interception, Drew completed a pass to Andre Leblanc that went for 22-yards. Lege then connected with his first cousin, Ethan Lege, for a 10-yard completion.

On his fourth completion of the drive, he once again found cousin Ethan for a 36-yard TD reception and VC was back in the game, only down 20-14.

Drew went on to complete 10 out of 19 passes for 178-yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half.

“I was not nervous starting the second half,” said Drew. “At half, Coach Brady told me I would start, and I felt pretty relaxed.”

“Drew did a phenomenal job, especially being a freshman; the moment was not too big for him,” said Thomas.

The VC defense began to shut down Erath quarterback Mason Granger. Granger, who rushed for 103-yards, spent the final quarter trying to make something happen.

The Eagles’ defense, behind the play of Nick Langlinais, held Erath to four straight downs, and had to punt the ball away on their next possession. However, the Eagles got a big break when Erath fumbled the punt return, and Andre LeBlanc for VC recovered the ball on Erath’s ’s 42-yard-line.

Two plays later, Drew completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Kris Constantine. Erath’s defense came up big and blocked the extra point, which tied the game 20-20.

The Bobcats marched down to the VC 39-yard line but stalled. On the fourth down and 4 from the 39, EHS went for it. However, Granger was stopped short of the first down.

With 6:38 to play in the game, the Eagles came out firing. Drew threw a short pass to Kalix Broussard that went for 28 yards. Sophomore guard Collin Mier threw a key block that opened a hole for Broussard to run through after the completion.

On second and 39 yards from the end zone, Drew went to VC’s top receiver, Kris Constantine for a short pass. However, Constantine broke four tackles en route to the end zone.

Freshman kicker John Robert Allums nailed the extra point that put VC up 28-20.

Erath had one more chance in the final two minutes, but Parker sealed the comeback with an interception at mid field.

Leading rushers: VC: Kalix Broussard (10-25), Andree LeBlanc (5-19), Ethan Lege (2-5). Erath: Mason Granger: 24-103 1 TD; Jax Thibodeaux (14-41).

Passing: VC: Drew Lege: 10 of 19, 178 yards, 3 TDs; Andrew Marceaux, 9 of 13, 75 yards; Erath: Mason Granger: 7 of 16 for 66 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT;

Receiving: VC - Kalix Broussard 7 -72; Kris Constantine, Ethan Lege, 4-50, 1 TD’ Garrett Wiggins, 4-29; John Bazar, 1-25; Andre LeBlanc 1-10; Erath: John Pupera 2-33; Matt Domingues, 2-14.

EHS entertains Rayne Friday at home.