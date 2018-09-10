VC kicker nails game-winner

When the game was on the line, the Vermilion Catholic Eagles answered in a big way.

Sophomore kicker John Robert Allums kicked two field goals in the final three minutes of the game to help his team beat Opelousas Catholic 26-23 on Friday.

The young man nailed a 25-yarder with 15 seconds to play, giving the Eagles the dramatic 26-23 win over the Class 2A team.

“Our kicker has ice in his veins,” said VC head coach Kevin Fouquier.

Allums kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:44 to play in the game that tied the game 23-23.

OC had a chance to march downfield and score the game-winning points, but VC senior defensive back Ethan Lege intercepted the OC pass that set up the game-winning field goal.

VC had a fourth and one with 22 seconds to play in the game. A timeout was called. Instead of kicking it, the Eagles elected to go for it. VC got the break it needed when OC jumped offside to move the ball closer to the goal line.

Fouquier did not waste any time and went to his kicker, and Allums delivered.

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles had success in the air. Drew Lege completed 14 out of 26 for 263-yards, and he threw for two TDs. Ethan Lege had seven catches for 104-yards.

One area Fouquier was not happy with was the penalties. The Eagles had 10 penalties for 90-yards.

In the first half, Drew completed a 85-yard pass to Camden Sellers for a touchdown. Drew then completed a 23 yard TD pass to Garret Wiggins, making the score 12-7 at halftime.

VC will be on the road to play Erath on Friday.