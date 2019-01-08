VC Lady Eagles cruise by Highland

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles cruised to a 59-39 win over Highland on Monday at home.

Highland hung with the Lady Eagles in the first period, down 15-10. However, then Ainsley Mallet got hot, so the Lady Eagles got hot.

Mallet scored 13 of her team-high 26 points in the second period. She canned four 3-pointers in the game.

She scored 24 of her 26 points in the first half.

Kelli Frith made 17 points. She scored most of her 17 in the second half.

Jay Demouchet added six points.

Kyra Brailey and Emily Bertrand added four points each.

Emma LeBlanc rounded out the scoring for VC with two points.