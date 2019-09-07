VC stuns Catholic High on the road

NEW IBERIA - The Vermilion Catholic Eagles did something that not many teams, which are not named Notre Dame, can do.

Under head coach Brent Indest, the Catholic High Panthers have only lost to two teams on their home turf during the regular season. The teams were Notre Dame and Patterson.

Well, Indest can now put the VC Eagles on that shortlist.

In a back and forth game, the Eagles upset the Class 2A Panthers, 43-32, on Friday.

VC head coach Kevin Fouquier gathered his team after the win, then he looked at the scoreboard and took a picture of the scoreboard with his cell phone.

“They’re a great football team,” Fouquier said about Catholic High “They’ve been in the Dome three of the last four or five years with a state championship. That’s where we want to be. We want to try to be like them, and that’s why I wanted that picture.”

The Eagles just about played a picture-perfect game.

They racked up 461 yards of offense, compared to 396 for Catholic High.

Junior quarterback Drew Lege completed 21 out of 26 passes for 294 yards. VC also rushed for an incredible 167 yards.

Moe Maxile (8-77 yards, 1 TD) and Andrew LeBlanc (10-57-1 TD) did the damage in the backfield.

On VC’s first possession in the first quarter, the Eagles showed it could run the football. Andre LeBlanc had four carries on the drive, including a 32-yard run. LeBlanc scored from the four and VC led 7-0. That drive only took a minute off the clock.

Nothing was settled in the first quarter because it finished tied 14-14.

At halftime, the Eagles had a slim 27-26 lead.

VC scored 13 points in the third period. The Eagles scored on their second possession in the third quarter. Behind its running game, Maxile broke a run for 49 yards for a touchdown.

On VC’s sixth scoring drive, they mixed up the plays. They ran four running plays and three passing plays.

Maxile had a 20-yard run to set up Lege’s six-yard TD reception to Saul Dartez.

Dartez had six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown for VC.

“Our kids work so hard. We’re not the biggest,” Fouquier said. “We’re undersized. We don’t have any big-time players, but our kids have heart. I’m so happy for them. That’s the biggest thing. The kids had a great game, and they deserved to win.”

With 10:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Catholic High cut the deficit to 40-32 on a 16-yard touchdown run by Tray Henry.