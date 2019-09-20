VC too much for Abbeville; VC coaches able to play every player

With the game being over at halftime against the Abbeville Wildcats, Vermilion Catholic coaches had somewhat of a challenge in the second half.

VC led 28-0 at halftime against the Class 3A Wildcats and cruised to a 49-14 win.

As a way to preserve their starting players for next Friday against the Kaplan Pirates, the coaches did their best to get all 51 players into the game in the second half.

Everyone was running in and out of the game until the very end. The coaches had players playing in a position they never practiced at.

When the clocked struck 0:00 and the game was over, every VC kid got in the game.

That was a perfect situation for VC head coach Kevin Fouquier because the junior varsity game was canceled this past week due to bad weather.

“We did not have a JV game because of the weather, so we got to play everyone. Kids got to play new positions.”

The entire fourth quarter, Fouquier was asking players who did not play, and then he sent them into the game.

“Kids made plays and made tackles. It was good to see.”

The Eagles, playing Abbeville in football for the first time in school history, took advantage of seven Abbeville turnovers and eight Abbeville penalties.

Abbeville fumbled five times and lost all five fumbles.

VC quarterback Drew Lege had a typical night throwing the ball. He completed 16-out-of-29 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Moe Maxile had a good game. He rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries and caught three passes for 64 yards.

The Eagles took their first drive and marched downfield for a score. Andrew Marceaux scored from the 1, and John Roberts Allums nailed the extra point that made it 7-0.

Two minutes later, Lege completed a 58-yard pass to Maxile and Alums kicked that put VC up 14-0 still in the first quarter.

Andre LeBlanc had a 15 -yard touchdown reception and Joshua Sagrera hauled in a 59-yard touchdown catch that made it a 28-0 game still in the second quarter.

In the third period, Sagrera ran back an interception for a touchdown to secure the win.

Down 42-0, Abbeville scored its first points when Christian Alvarez intercepted an Andrew Marceaux pass and ran it back for a touchdown.

With 5:43 to play in the game, Brennan Shelvin ran 7 yards for a touchdown.

In the final minute of the game, with first-year players and sophomores got in the game. VC still had success moving the ball. Travin Moore Jr. scored his first varsity touchdown with a 2-yard run.

VC/ABBEVILLE Stats

VC - Passing: Drew Lege: 16 of 29 for 273 yards, 3 TDs; Andrew Marceaux, 1-for-3, 2 yards: Abbeville: Brennan Shelvin: 3-of-7, 41 yards, 2 INT;

Rushing: VC: Moe Maxile, 11-71; Travin Moore Jr. 5-30; Andre LeBlanc 5-24; Ashton Belaire, 2-23; Andrew Marceaux 2-1; Abbeville - Derrien Harrison, 10-48; Brennan Shelvin; 14-35, 1 TD; DJ Campbell 3-31, Azaylan Boudreaux, 10-18, Rashad Cormier, 3-14; Jaysen Shelvin , 1-6;

Receiving: VC: Moe Maxile, 3-64; Joshua Sagrera, 1-59; Andre LeBlanc 3-48; Saul Dartez, 2-47; John Robert Allums, 2-26; Camden Sellers, 3-18; Alec Broussard, 1-10; Blair Turner 1-1; Abbeville - Conor Garrett 2-38; Garrick Scott 1-3;