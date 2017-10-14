VC too much for Gueydan

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles were too much for the Gueydan Bears, cruising to a 48-0 victory on Friday in Abbeville.

It was 21-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at half time.

The Eagles had to punt on their first possession of the game, but then scored each time they had the ball in the first half.

VC punt returner Ethan Lege set up VC’s first touchdown with a nice punt return down to the Gueydan 26-yard line. Three plays later, VC quarterback JT Lege threw to Cauy Menard, who put a move on a Gueydan defender and then ran 20-yards for a touchdown. Menard finished with three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown.

On VC’s next possession, Lege connected with Kris Constantine on a short pass that Constantine turned into a 55-yard touchdown. He made a Gueydan defender miss and it was a clear path to the end zone after that.

With three minutes left in the first period, the Eagles got the ball at their own 27 and marched 73 yards for another score. Lege, who does not run much, ran six yards for a touchdown.

The Bears tried to score at the start of the second period when they got down inside the 5-yard line. VC’s defense stopped the scoring threat. When VC got possession of the ball, Kalix Broussard broke a couple of tackles and sprinted 85-yards for a touchdown.

Lege would add another TD on a 1-yard run and then with 11 seconds left in the first half, he connected with Cauy for a 2-yard TD and put the game away.

Lege was almost perfect throwing the football. He was 12-of-16 for 256-yards and three TDs. He also ran for two.

Kalix Broussard had only 8 carries but he rushed for 115 yards.

Andre LeBlanc (3-18) and Lege (3-18) also had carries.

Constantine had four receptions for 110 yards, while Garrett Wiggins had 2 catches for 19 yards.

For Gueydan, Mark Clark had 12 carries for 82 yards and Blaire Broussard had 7 totes for 37-yards.

Blaire was 7-of-17 passing for 47-yards.