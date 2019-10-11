VC was too much for Hanson

FRANKLIN - The Vermilion Catholic Eagles scored 38 points in the first period and cruised to a 50-7 district win over Hanson on Thursday.

The game was just about over four minutes into the game.

VC scored on its opening drive that took 90 seconds. Then, on Hanson’s first drive, the VC defense caused a fumble and received it around midfield.

A few plays later, VC quarterback Drew Lege connected with receiver Saul Dartez for a 41-yard touchdown pass at the 9:35 mark in the first period.

The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the first period.

Andre LeBlanc had a 1-yard TD run, and then the play of the game was on Lege’s pass to Josh Sagrera.

Sagrera caught a short pass but turned it into a 61-yard touchdown pass. Sagrera broke a couple of tackles en route to a TD.

With a minute left in the first quarter, Lege connected with Blair Turner for 62-yard touchdown pass. Andrew Marceaux converted the two-point play that made it 36-0 at the end of the first period.

When the second quarter started, VC’s junior varsity squad was in the game.

By the time the fourth quarter began, the VC freshmen had finished the game.

The Eagles had 454 yards of offense, and Hanson had 158.

Playing in only the first quarter, Lege completed eight for eight passes for 205 yards and three scores.

Andrew Marceaux played a couple of quarters at quarterback. He completed 3-out-3 passes for 24 yards.

VC’s two QBs combined to go 11-for-11 passing.

Camden Sellers caught three passes for 22 yards. Turner and Sagrera each caught one pass for 60-plus yards.

VC freshman Ashton Belaire led the team in rushing with seven carries for 61 yards and a score.

Belaire had a 4-yard touchdown run with 4:42 left in the game.

Andre LeBlanc (2-47), Moe Maxile (3-47), Thomas Bellaire (4-35), Travin Moore Jr. (4-30) and Josh Sagrera (2-8) had carries in the game.

Aidan Reed had an interception returned for 40 yards in the first half.