Jay Demouchet has great ball handling skills for VC.
VC's Demouchet MVP in Vermilion
Vermilion Catholic point guard Jay Demouchet may only be five feet tall, but she plays a lot taller than that.
Her great ball handling skills, coupled with her ability to shoot the rock, earned her the Vermilion Parish’s Player of the Year Award.
As the point guard, she took over the team towards the end of the season and dominated. She orchestrated her team past two opponents in the Division IV playoffs, reaching the semifinals for the second year in a row.
When it was over, Demouchet averaged 18 points and nine assists a game.
VC head coach Kim Guidry enjoys coaching Jay because of her selfless attitude.
“I think she is a very giving person,” said Guidry. “She is a compassionate person and a compassionate player. Because of her assists and willing to pass off to others, gave us many weapons than just her. She is also a hard worker.”
Landing on the all-parish first with Demouchet was teammate Ainsley Mallet. Mallet was the off guard and scored an average of 14 a game.
Rounding out the first team are NV’s Kaylee Lopez (15 a game), Rilee Frick of Kaplan (16 a game) and NV’s Kyler Walker (12 a game).
Earning Vermilion Parish’s only coach of the year award is Kaplan head coach Amelia Broussard.
Broussard coached the Lady Pirates to 27 wins, including a first-round playoff victory.
Girls Team
First Team Points
Jay Demouchet, VC............20 ppg
Ainsley Mallet, VC............14 ppg
Kaylee Lopez, NVHS.........15 ppg
Kyler Walker, NVHS...... 12 ppg
Rilee Frick, Kaplan............16 ppg
Second Team
Kelli Frith, VC....................13 ppg
Tory Riggs, Kaplan.............10 ppg
Lexie Gisclair, Erath......... 12 ppg
Ashari Terry, Gueydan.......14 ppg
Alyia Broussard, Kaplan.....12 ppg