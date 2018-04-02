VC's Demouchet MVP in Vermilion

Vermilion Catholic point guard Jay Demouchet may only be five feet tall, but she plays a lot taller than that.

Her great ball handling skills, coupled with her ability to shoot the rock, earned her the Vermilion Parish’s Player of the Year Award.

As the point guard, she took over the team towards the end of the season and dominated. She orchestrated her team past two opponents in the Division IV playoffs, reaching the semifinals for the second year in a row.

When it was over, Demouchet averaged 18 points and nine assists a game.

VC head coach Kim Guidry enjoys coaching Jay because of her selfless attitude.

“I think she is a very giving person,” said Guidry. “She is a compassionate person and a compassionate player. Because of her assists and willing to pass off to others, gave us many weapons than just her. She is also a hard worker.”

Landing on the all-parish first with Demouchet was teammate Ainsley Mallet. Mallet was the off guard and scored an average of 14 a game.

Rounding out the first team are NV’s Kaylee Lopez (15 a game), Rilee Frick of Kaplan (16 a game) and NV’s Kyler Walker (12 a game).

Earning Vermilion Parish’s only coach of the year award is Kaplan head coach Amelia Broussard.

Broussard coached the Lady Pirates to 27 wins, including a first-round playoff victory.

Girls Team

First Team Points

Jay Demouchet, VC............20 ppg

Ainsley Mallet, VC............14 ppg

Kaylee Lopez, NVHS.........15 ppg

Kyler Walker, NVHS...... 12 ppg

Rilee Frick, Kaplan............16 ppg

Second Team

Kelli Frith, VC....................13 ppg

Tory Riggs, Kaplan.............10 ppg

Lexie Gisclair, Erath......... 12 ppg

Ashari Terry, Gueydan.......14 ppg

Alyia Broussard, Kaplan.....12 ppg