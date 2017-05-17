VC's Taylor Abshire named district MVP

Vermilion Catholic senior Taylor Abshire helped lead the Lady Eagles to the Division IV State Finals, along with the outright district title.

The coaches recently voted Abshire the MVP in District 7-A.

VC coach Kim Guidry said,”Taylor is a hard worker, compassionate and an outstanding young lady. She will leave large shoes to fill.”

Coach of the Year in district went to VC’s Jesse Faulk.

VC had four players land on the girls’ all-district first team, counting Abshire.

Also on the first team were Bella Doucet (outfield), and utility players were Kelli Frith and Ainsley Mallet.

On the second team for VC were: Zee Bernard (first base) and Emily Boudreaux (outfield).

Landing on the second team from Gueydan were Cheyenne LaComb (utility) and Asharie Terry (utility).

Here are the honorable mention selections from VC and Gueydan.

Gueydan - Gwendolyn Hebert, Kendra LaComb, Mya Vincent.

VC - Sadie Boudreaux, Cady Roberts, Anne Catherine Gallet, Emily Bertrand.

Academic All District

Gueydan - Brandi Abate, Ali Bourque, Storm Breaux, Emily Gaspard, Gwendolyn Hebert, Erin Johnson, Cheyenne LaComb, Kendra LaComb, Emma LeJeune, Rebekah Lepretre, Lauren Richard, Ashari Terry, Tristen Trumps, Mya Vincent and Hanna Voeller.

VC - Emily Boudreaux, Sadie Boudreaux, Emily Bertrand, Ainsley Mallet, Kelli Frith, Sage Richoux, Rosie Hagle, Anne Catherine Gallet, Lexie Richard, Bella Doucet, Taylor Abshire and Zanesia Bernard