Vermilion Catholic baseball players honored

Seven Vermilion Catholic High baseball players were honored Monday night.

Vermilion Catholic joined other school districts across the state and nation by participating in the “Be the Light” campaign on Monday.

The lights at Sellers Field in Abbeville were turned on at 8 o’clock p.m. to honor the current VC baseball seniors, who had their season ruined due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Suddenly, as the lights were turned on, there were vehicle lights and horns blowing en route to Sellers Field. For 15 minutes, close to 50 vehicles paraded in front of Sellers Field blowing their horns and yelling, in support of the seniors. The seniors stood outside of their vehicles and watched in amazement.

The seniors being honored are Colin Broussard, Colby Boudreaux, Andrew Daspit, Andre LeBlanc, Andrew Marceaux, Moe Maxile and Hunter Smith. “This is wild,” said senior Andrew Marceaux. Daspit was the only senior missing.

Also in attendance were head baseball coach Ben Harrington and head basketball coach Cory Brodie, who stood across the street from the seniors. Harrington was happy his players were able to get a send-off despite only playing a handful of games this year. “Seeing our boys smiling from ear to ear tonight as they watched the procession was something I will remember forever,” said Harrington. “I was completely overwhelmed with emotion.”

Harrington said having 50 vehicles was terrific to see, and he thanked the “VC family.” “It was phenomenal, and I want to thank them (the VC family) for showing up for our boys,” said Harrington. “I am so happy that we could do something to give our seniors recognition; however, these seniors deserve so much more.”

The virus has forced all schools to remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The LHSAA has also canceled all spring sports events for the remainder of the year. Before the LHSAA officially canceled spring sports last week, there was a slim chance that spring sports would continue. But then the LHSAA decided to cancel the remaining sports.

“We were having a good year with seven seniors and to have that taken away is heartbreaking,” said Broussard, a two-sport athlete for VC. “Our hopes were up that maybe we could finish the season, and then we were disappointed again when we got the news about the season being canceled.”