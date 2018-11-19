Vermilion Catholic buries Warriors with first-half barrage

By Bruce Brown

As long as you win and stay healthy, life is good in the LHSAA state playoffs.

No. 3 seed Vermilion Catholic is headed back to the LHSAA Division IV semifinals after a convincing 50-0 home victory on Friday over St. Frederick that included merciful running time in the second half.

“We won by 50, but I don’t care if we win by 1 point,” VC coach Kevin Fouquier said. “Our JV team did a fine job, shutting them out in the second half. They got some yards, but so what?

“The important thing is to win and not get anybody hurt.”

That approach suited outmanned St. Frederick, which surrendered a state class finals record 63 points to VC when they last met in postseason for the 2013 title in the Superdome.

Since it was 43-0 at half, there was little left to prove.

The 11-1 Eagles scored at will in the first half, led by sophomore Drew Lege hitting cousin Ethan Lege for a 20-yard TD. Ethan became the school’s single season record holder with five catches for 119 yards including an 86-yarder to the 1, and added 6 and 1-yard scoring runs.

“Drew is a stud,” Fouquier said. “For just being a sophomore, he’s so mature and focused. I’ve worked with a lot of fine quarterbacks – Tim Rattay for example – and Drew is up there among them for some one so young.”

“I’m very comfortable right now,” Lege said. “It’s a lot different than last year when I was a freshman. It’s definitely easier. Over the summer, I watched a lot of film with the coaches and they worked with me on where to go with the ball.”

Also scoring was Kalix Broussard, who exploded for a 74-yard TD in his 100-yard night, while Garrett Wiggins scored from the 5.

“This is my first 100-yard game this year,” Broussard said. “And the last time I had a long run was against Gueydan last year. I’ve been working on my pass routes, to catch the ball out of the backfield.”

“We’ve got a lot of weapons, and were able to use them tonight,” Fouquier said. “Our offensive line has really started to gel. They’ve been great all year. I really think our summer program has helped Kalix a lot in our offense.”

“We’ve got a lot of players who can help us on offense,” Lege said. “I wanted to include a lot of them, to show people I don’t just throw the ball to my cousin.”

The defense got into the act, too, as Quinton Marshall took an Andrew Williams screen pass 40 yards the other way to make it 43-0 at the break.

“We knew coming into the game that he was a runner,” Fouquier said of Williams. “He had over 1,000 yards. We wanted to stop him, and make them pass.”

The Warriors’ leader netted minus-2 yards on 9 runs and hit 6-of-11 passes for 91 yards.

Now, healthy and firing on all cylinders, the Eagles must hit the road..

No. 2 Ascension bested Catholic-Pointe Coupee 66-20 to advance, setting up a clash of top programs for a berth in the title game in the Superdome.

That one’s not likely to be over at half.