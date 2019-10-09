VC’s Kyle Romero (19), Andre LeBlanc (8) and Felix Joseph (50) look at the camera in between plays.
Vermilion Catholic climbs to No. 3 in Class A
Class 5A
1, John Curtis (12) 5-0
2, Catholic-BR 5-0
3, Rummel 5-0
4, West Monroe 3-1
5, Acadiana 5-0
6, Haughton 5-0
7, Alexandria 5-0
8, East Ascension 4-1
9, Destrehan 4-1
10, Scotlandville 5-0
Others receiving votes: Zachary 26, Captain Shreve 13, Hahnville 10, Live Oak 5, Airline 3, Mandeville 2, Ruston 2, Thibodaux 1.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (6) 4-1
2. Lakeshore (4) 5-0
3. Karr 2-2
(tie) Leesville 5-0
5. Neville 3-2
6. Northwood-Shreve 4-1
7. Eunice 4-1
8. Warren Easton 2-2
9. Bastrop 4-1
10. Assumption 4-1
Others receiving votes: Tioga 18, Carencro 15, Minden 8, Breaux Bridge 7, Evangel Christian 6, Carver 4, Landry-Walker 2.
Class 3A
1. St. James (5) 5-0
2. Sterlington (5) 4-0
3. Iota 5-0
4. University 3-2
5. Loranger 5-0
6. Union Parish 3-2
7. Lake Charles Prep 3-2
8. De La Salle 2-3
9. Madison Prep 4-1 NR
10. Wossman 4-1 NR
Others receiving votes: North Webster 22, Marksville 13, Bossier 12, Hannan 10, St. Martinville 9, Caldwell Parish 8, Jena 5, Kaplan 4, E.D. White 3, Loyola 2, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 2.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (10) 5-0
2. Newman 5-0
3. Lafayette Christian 4-1
4. Ferriday 4-1
5. St. Charles 4-1
6. Amite 3-2
7. Dunham 4-1
8. Kentwood 2-3
9. Many 2-3
10. Catholic-NI 2-3 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Helena 17, Lakeview 14, Avoyelles 8, East Feliciana 8, Lakeside 6, Rosepine 4, Oakdale 3, Capitol, Pine 1.
Class 1A
1. Calvary Baptist (7) 4-0
2. Ascension Catholic (2) 4-0
3. Oak Grove 3-2
(tie) Vermilion Catholic 3-1
5. Southern Lab (1) 2-3
6. Ouachita Christian 3-1
7. West St. John 3-2
8. Opelousas Catholic 5-0
9. Country Day 2-2
10. Oberlin 5-0
Others receiving votes: Grand Lake 19, Haynesville 14, East Iberville 9, Cedar Creek 7, Central Catholic 4, Logansport 1, Montgomery 1, White Castle 1.