Vermilion Catholic Eagles land two players on All-District first team

The eventual Division IV state champions landed four on the District 7A All-District baseball team, while Vermilion Catholic had two players.

Jeffery Elkins of Ascension Episcopal, a senior outfielder, was voted the MVP of the district by the coaches.

Elkins hit for a .738 average. He knocked in 29 runs and four home runs in district. Tyler Jensen, the head coach of AES, was named coach of the year.

For VC, Harrison Vicknair, a senior, was voted all-district first team pitcher. Vicknair was 3-1 in district with an earned run average of .0.99. He had 31 strike outs.

Joining him on the first team is teammate Matt Fontenot as a utility player. In district, he hit for a .379 average, scored 11 runs and knocked in eight runs.

On the second team, the VC Eagles landed two players.

Twin brother Griffin Vicknair landed on second team at third base,

Gage Trahan, who played short stop and pitched, is on the second team as a utility player.

Making the honorable mention all-district team for VC are Cade Boudreaux, Hunter Bertrand and Ethan Lege.

Gueydan High did not have any players on the first or second team.