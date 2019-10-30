Vermilion Catholic Eagles still at No. 3
Class 5A
1. John Curtis (10) 8-0
2. Catholic-BR 8-0
3. Rummel 7-0
4. West Monroe 7-1
5. Acadiana 8-0
6. Hahnville 8-0
7. Alexandria 7-1
8. Zachary 5-2
9. Captain Shreve 7-1 NR
10. Airline 6-2
Others receiving votes: East Ascension 17, Haughton 15, Thibodaux 6, Destrehan 3, Dutchtown 3, Walker 3, Mandeville 3, Slidell 2, Central-BR 1.
Class 4A
1. Lakeshore (9) 8-0
2. St. Thomas More (1) 6-2
3. Karr 5-2
4. Neville 5-2
5. Bastrop 7-1
6. Assumption 7-1
7. Carencro 7-1
8. Northwood 5-2
9. Eunice 6-2 NR
10. Leesville 6-2
Others receiving votes: Tioga 22, Evangel 17, Breaux Bridge 13, Westgate 10, Minden 7, DeRidder 2, Warren Easton 1.
Class 3A
1. St. James (8) 8-0
2. Sterlington (2) 7-0
3. Loranger 8-0
4. Iota 7-1
5. Madison Prep 7-1
6. University 5-3
7. Union Parish 5-3
8. Marksville 7-1
9. De La Salle 4-3
10. Caldwell Parish 7-1
Others receiving votes: Loyola 19, Bossier 12, Lake Charles Prep 8, Baker 6, Jena 4, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 3, Carroll 2.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (9) 7-1
2. Notre Dame (1) 6-1
3. St. Charles 7-1
4. Newman 7-1
5. Ferriday 7-1
6. Amite 6-2
7. Dunham 7-1
8. Many 5-3
9. Catholic-New Iberia 5-3
10. Pine 6-2 NR
Others receiving votes: Kentwood 20, Episcopal-BR 11, Lakeview 2, Red River 2.
Class 1A
1. Calvary Baptist (9) 8-0
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 7-0
3. Vermilion Catholic 7-1
4. Southern Lab 4-3
5. Ouachita Christian 7-1
6. Oberlin 8-0
7. Oak Grove 5-3
8. West St. John 4-3
9. Opelousas Catholic 7-1
10. Haynesville 5-3
Others receiving votes: Country Day 24, Cedar Creek 12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8, Logansport 5, East Iberville 4, Grand Lake 2, White Castle 1.