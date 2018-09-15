Vermilion Catholic handles Erath

The VC Eagles beat parish rival, the Erath’s Bobcats, 34-11, on Friday.

The Eagles got down 3-0 when Erath scored on its first possession. But, only giving up three points sent a message that scoring was not going to come easy against VC’s defense.

Before the field goal, Erath had the ball on VC’s 11 and second down but could not punch it into the end zone.

In the first half, Erath missed scoring opportunities three times. The Bobcats had the ball on the VC 5, twice and came away with no points.

VC head coach Kevin Fouquier was proud of his defense.

“VC’s defense likes to get physical, and we try and get turnovers,” said Fouquier. “I thought, overall we played well defensively. We kept them from scoring in the first quarter, that was a big momentum shift for us.”

Each time VC’s defense came up big, the VC offense came up bigger.

After the EHS field goal, the VC offense took up shop and on the second play from scrimmage, VC quarterback Drew Lege connected with Ethan Lege for a 72-yard touchdown pass play.

John Robert Allums kicked the extra point that made it 7-3 at the 7:23 mark in the first period.

Erath (0-3) marched down to the VC 8-yard-line and missed a field goal.

The Eagles’ offense marched 80 yards downfield and scored again. Lege completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wiggins.

Then, right before the half, VC’s cornerback Mo Maxile blocked an EHS field goal, and Colin Broussard scooped up the ball and darted 72-yards for a touchdown, making the score 20-3 at halftime.

Drew threw two more touchdown passes in the second half. He threw a two-yarder to Kayl Bengston and a 54-yarder to Ethan in the third period.

The Eagles had a total of 286 yards, and Erath had 262-yards. Out of the 286 VC yards, 267 were in the air.

Drew Lege completed 16 out of 22 passes for 267-yards and four TDs. He averaged 17-yards a catch.

Ethan Lege had five catches for 167-yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wiggins also had five catches for 39-yards and one score.

Erath quarterback Luke LeBlanc also put on a show. He completed 18 out of 31 passes for 214 yards. Matt Domingues had five catches for 135 yards.