Vermilion Catholic knocks off Hanson

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles took care of business on Friday by whipping the Hanson Tigers, 17-0.

The victory puts VC at 1-0 in district and now 3-1 overall.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles scored a touchdown to lead 7-0 at half.

The Eagles scored at the 7:13 mark when Andre LeBlanc scored from the 1. LeBlanc had a busy night. He came into the game with less than 15 carries all season. But because Kalix Broussard was sidelined with a knee injury, LeBlanc picked up the slack. He had 27 carries and finished with 97 yards rushing a touchdown.

He also had two receptions for 42 yards.

In the game, VC had 107 yards rushing, compared to Hanson’s 73.

The Eagles were able to put three points on the score board at the 4:32 mark when John Robert Allums nailed a 31-yard field goal.

Ahead 10-0, the Eagles secured the victory when Ethan Lege returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown with 8:02 to play in the game.

VC had 218 yards of total offense, while VC’s defense held Hanson to only 133 yards.

Drew Lege, a freshman, started at quarterback for VC. He completed eight of 25 passes for 64 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

Andrew Marceaux came in and completed two-of-two passes for 47 yards.

Camden Sellers led VC in receiving with five catches for 42 yards.

Others with catches were Ethan (2-18) and Kris Constantine (1-9) .

On Friday, VC (3-1) entertains Centerville (3-0) in a district contest.