Vermilion Catholic’s defense has been solid all year. Some of the players on defense are Jacob Noegel (35), Jude Roger (73), Paul Moresi IV (60), Colin Mier (56) and Kyle Romero (19). The Eagles will be on the road on Friday to battle Kaplan.
Vermilion Catholic stays at No. 5 in Class 1A; Kaplan is No. 8 in 3A
Class 5A
1. John Curtis (8) 3-0
2. Catholic-BR 3-0
3. West Monroe (1 ) 2-1
4. Rummel 3-0
5. Acadiana 3-0
6. Haughton 3-0
7. Destrehan 3-0
8. Alexandria 3-0
9. East Ascension 2-1
10. Zachary 1-2
Others receiving votes: Scotlandville 17, Ruston 8, Captain Shreve 5, Slidell 5, Live Oak 2, Terrebonne 2.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (6) 3-0
2. Karr (3) 2-1
3. Lakeshore 3-0
4. Neville 3-0
5. Leesville 3-0
6. Eunice 3-0
7. Northwood 3-0
8. Warren Easton 1-1
9. Bastrop 3-0
10. Assumption 3-0
Others receiving votes: Evangel 16, Breaux Bridge 15, Carver 13, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 3, Plaquemine 2.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (6) 3-0
2. St. James (3) 3-0
3. Iota 3-0
4. Union Parish 2-1
5. University 1-2
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-1
7. North Webster 2-1
8. Kaplan 2-1
9. Loranger 3-0 NR
10. St. Martinville 1-2
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 23, Jena 11, Caldwell Parish 10, Marksville 6, Brusly 5, E.D. White 5, Hannan 5, Madison Prep 3, Wossman 1.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (9) 3-0
2. Newman 3-0
3. Lafayette Christian 2-1
4. Amite 2-1
(tie) St. Charles 3-0
6. Ferriday 2-1
7. Kentwood 2-1
8. St. Helena 2-1
9. Lakeview 3-0
10. Many 0-3
Others receiving votes: Dunham 18, Catholic-New Iberia 4, East Feliciana 2, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2.
Class 1A
1. Southern Lab (5) 2-1
2. Calvary Baptist (1) 3-0
3. Ascension Catholic (2) 3-0
4. Oak Grove 1-2 (1) 2-0
5. Vermilion Catholic 2-1
6. Country Day 2-1
7. West St. John 2-1
8. Ouachita Christian 2-1
9. Oberlin 3-0
10. Opelousas Catholic 3-0
Others receiving votes: Montgomery 19, Haynesville 13, Central Catholic-Morgan City 11, Logansport 6, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6, St. Frederick 1, Basile 1.