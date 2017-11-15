Vermilion Catholic too much for Erath

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles had too much experience on the floor against the Lady Bobcats of Erath, who have a new head coach and a handful of new starters.

The Lady Eagles (1-0) beat Erath 57-27 in Erath.

It was Erath’s new head coach Dana Mouton Frederick’s first game at Erath against legendary VC head coach Kim Guidry.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and never looked back. At halftime, VC led 26-10.

VC point guard Jay Demouchet and post player Kelli Frith both had 14 points.

Other VC scorers were Kylie White (9), Anne Catherine Gallet (8), Emma LeBlanc (6), Ainsley Mallet (4) and Whitney Bourque (2).

Erath’s scorers are Courtney Dubois (8), Maddy Hebert (6), Reanne Walsh (7), Lexi Gisclair (4) and Lakelynn Hughes (2).

The Lady Eagles (1-0) are back in action on Monday in the St. Thomas More Tournament. VC plays Monday against Cecilia (12:30).

Kaplan girls......51

Crowley.............45

The Kaplan Lady Pirates opened the year with a 51-45 triumph over Crowley on Monday.

Rylie Frick, a senior, had a great first game. She finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Senior Tory Riggs had 13 points.