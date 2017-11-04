The Kaplan girls cross country team won the parish meet. The team is made up of Korri Touchet (overall winner), Leah Frick, Karlyn Trahan (second place), Lexi Feverjean, Natalie Hargrave and Gabby Marceaux.
Vermilion Parish cross country meet results
The Kaplan Lady Pirates won the parish meet and Erath girls were second.
GIRLS:
• Korri Touchet 21:29 KHS
• Karlyn Trahan 22:14 KHS
• Lauren Sonnier 22:38 EHS
• Catherine Sonnier 22:41 EHS
• Daniella Hauck 22:46 NVHS
• Chloe Hardin 22:51 DHS
• Leah Frick 23:07 KHS
• Macie Monte 23:13 EHS
• Emily Harrington 23:18 EHS
• Bethany Sistrunk 23:35 KHS
• Gabby Marceaux 23:40 KHS
• Heather Greene 24:19 EHS
• Natalie Hargrave 24:25 KHS
• Alaina Stephen 26:03 EHS
• Trenatee Dugas 27:00 EHS
he Erath Bobcats were the parish champions with Delcambre finishing second
BOYS:
• Ethan Suire 16:52 EHS
• Blaze Bright 16:56 EHS
• Cameron Carpenter 16:59 EHS
• Tim Campbell 17:20 AHS
• Jack Richard 17:24 EHS
• Javien Broussard 17:31 DHS
• Joel Allen 17:57 EHS
• Colt Dooley 18:10 DHS
• Jason LeBlanc 18:34 EHS
• Andrew Sonnier 18:41 EHS
• Brad Crittendon 18:56 DHS
• Katon Miguez 20:07 DHS
• Clayton Rochalla 20:10 AHS
• Javion LeBlanc 20:14 AHS
• Kylon Vincent 20:23 DHS
• Kaleb White 20:35 KHS
• Colt Saunnier 20:49 DHS
• Khalil Landry 21:51 AHS
• Cameron Smith 21:57 KHS
• Addison Duhon 22:29 DHS
• Gage Smith 22:51 KHS
• Timori Shipley 22:56 AHS
• Owen Rodrigue 25:15 NVHS
• Dontravion Veney 25:48 AHS
• Tyrinn Andrews 26:03 AHS
• Dakota Doucet 26:57 KHS
• Toland Connor 26:57 KHS