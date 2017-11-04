Vermilion Parish cross country meet results

The Kaplan Lady Pirates won the parish meet and Erath girls were second.

GIRLS:

• Korri Touchet 21:29 KHS

• Karlyn Trahan 22:14 KHS

• Lauren Sonnier 22:38 EHS

• Catherine Sonnier 22:41 EHS

• Daniella Hauck 22:46 NVHS

• Chloe Hardin 22:51 DHS

• Leah Frick 23:07 KHS

• Macie Monte 23:13 EHS

• Emily Harrington 23:18 EHS

• Bethany Sistrunk 23:35 KHS

• Gabby Marceaux 23:40 KHS

• Heather Greene 24:19 EHS

• Natalie Hargrave 24:25 KHS

• Alaina Stephen 26:03 EHS

• Trenatee Dugas 27:00 EHS

he Erath Bobcats were the parish champions with Delcambre finishing second

BOYS:

• Ethan Suire 16:52 EHS

• Blaze Bright 16:56 EHS

• Cameron Carpenter 16:59 EHS

• Tim Campbell 17:20 AHS

• Jack Richard 17:24 EHS

• Javien Broussard 17:31 DHS

• Joel Allen 17:57 EHS

• Colt Dooley 18:10 DHS

• Jason LeBlanc 18:34 EHS

• Andrew Sonnier 18:41 EHS

• Brad Crittendon 18:56 DHS

• Katon Miguez 20:07 DHS

• Clayton Rochalla 20:10 AHS

• Javion LeBlanc 20:14 AHS

• Kylon Vincent 20:23 DHS

• Kaleb White 20:35 KHS

• Colt Saunnier 20:49 DHS

• Khalil Landry 21:51 AHS

• Cameron Smith 21:57 KHS

• Addison Duhon 22:29 DHS

• Gage Smith 22:51 KHS

• Timori Shipley 22:56 AHS

• Owen Rodrigue 25:15 NVHS

• Dontravion Veney 25:48 AHS

• Tyrinn Andrews 26:03 AHS

• Dakota Doucet 26:57 KHS

• Toland Connor 26:57 KHS