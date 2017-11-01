North Vermilion's Malik Criner (11) is the parish's leading rusher
Vermilion Parish rushing leaders
Player Team Carries Yards TDs
1. Malik Criner NVHS 165 1,270 9
2. Mac Thibeaux Kaplan 157 1,108 8
3. Braylon Romero Kaplan 133 880 4
4. Spencer Broussard Gueydan 80 746 8
5. Mark Clark Gueydan 85 583 5
6. Colt Dooley Delcambre 94 549 6
7. Blaire Broussard Gueydan 84 463 6
8. Deion Williams Abbeville 122 430 4
9. Mason Granger Erath 114 420 3
10. Kalix Broussard VC 85 419 8
12. Tavian Menard Abbeville 71 317 3
13. Tavis Briggs Abbeville 51 259 2
14. Matt Roden Kaplan 48 258 4
15. Chad Celestine Abbeville 57 228 3
16 Jax Thibodeaux Erath 46 205 1
17. Kendrick Baudoin NVHS 22 175 2
18. Dylan Vallecillo Delcambre 26 175 2
19. Creed Rudd NVHS 21 174 3
20. Andre LeBlanc VC 36 170 1
21. Lane Breaux Gueydan 29 147 3