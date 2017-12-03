Vermilion Parish Tournament Bracket released for this week

On Sunday night, the parish basketball coaches voted on who were going to be the top seven seeds.

On the girls side, North Vermilion, who is 6-0, got the No. 1 seed and will draw a bye on Thursday.

On the boys side, Abbeville received the No. 1 seed and also got a bye.

The tournament will be held at North Vermilion High gym and North Vermilion Middle School gym.

It will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday in the NV High School gym.

The cost is $6 and each person will be given a bracelet, letting them go in both gyms.

Game schedule for Thursday.

NV High School gym

Boys

No. 7 Delcambre vs. No 4 Kaplan ( 5 p.m. , NV gym)

N0. 3 VC vs. No. 6 Gueydan (6:20 p.m.. NV gym)

No. 2 NVHS vs. No. 7 seed Erath (7:40 p.m. , NV gym)

NV Middle School gym

Girls

No. 5 Abbeville vs. No 4 seed Gueydan (5 p.m. NVMS gym)

No. 3 seed Kaplan vs. No. 6 Erath (6:20 p.m. NVMS gym)

No. 7 Delcambre vs. VC (7:40 p.m., NVMS)