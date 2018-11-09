BSEE Director to Head-up Interior Department Royalty Policy Committee

The Director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Scott Angelle will now serve as the chairman of the Royalty Policy Committee (RPC). Appointed by U. S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Angelle had been serving as Acting Chairman. His role as Chairman is in addition to his current role as the BSEE Director.

“This Royalty Policy Committee has a critical role to play for the future of U.S. energy and economic security,” explained Angelle. “To gain energy dominance, we need to consider all available tools to encourage the necessary investment to ensure critical energy production needed by not only the U.S. but the world as well.” The RPC is a discretionary committee established under the authority of the Secretary of the Interior and regulated by the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Re-chartered in 2017 after an eight-year lapse, the RPC provides a continuous forum for interested stakeholders to debate and deliberate recommendations to the Secretary on ensuring the public receives full value of natural resources produced on federal and Indian lands, including renewable energy sources.

The RPC may also advise on the potential impacts of proposed policies and regulations related to revenue collection, including whether a need exists for regulatory reform.

“Developing smart incentives will work to grow the economy, jobs, and the Nation’s energy portfolio,” Angelle said. “I look forward to continuing the great work we started.” Angelle, appointed BSEE Director in May 2017, serves as the fourth director in BSEE’s history.

He held numerous positions in Louisiana State and Parish governments, including Interim Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, and St. Martin Parish President. In the aftermath of the BP oil spill, Angelle served as liaison to the federal government, and negotiated an early end of the previous administration’s drilling moratorium.