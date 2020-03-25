Vermilion, Cameron parishes have no confirmed COVID-19 cases -- yet

As of Wednesday afternoon, Vermilion Parish and Cameron Parish are the two southern parishes in Louisiana that have no confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Each day at noon, the Louisiana Department of Health updates its website on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and in each parish.

Becky Broussard, the director of Vermilion Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness, has no solid explanation as to why Cameron and Vermilion do not have any cases.

“I just hope it stays that way until April 13,” said Broussard

As of Wednesday, 1,795 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There have been 65 deaths statewide. The DHH reports 48 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases.

Orleans and Jefferson parishes combine for 1,186 cases and 44 deaths.

Lafayette Parish is beginning to see its cases increase.

On Wednesday, Lafayette had 20 cases and no deaths.

St. Mary Parish has five cases, while St. Landry has four cases.

Iberia Parish and Acadia Parish each have two cases and no deaths.