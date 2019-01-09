Troopers Investigate Two Separate Fatal Crashes within Hours

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a hit and run fatality crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred on US 71 at Doucet Rd., and claimed the life of 29-year-old Jakeira Green of Palmetto.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Green was standing on the corner of Doucet Road and US 71 near the northbound lane when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Troopers are working to identify the vehicle, which may possibly be a green older model Lincoln Town Car. The suspect vehicle will likely have damage to its right headlight, right bumper area and hood. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Green to be submitted to the LSP Crime lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information related to the driver or whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.

IBERIA PARISH — Shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a second fatality crash in the same night. This crashed involved a bicyclist, and occurred on LA 182 near Jeanerette High School.

The crash took the life of 32-year-old Donald Henry of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed 19-year-old Luke Cormier of Jeanerette was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 eastbound on LA 182. Cormier switched into the westbound lane and passed another eastbound vehicle in a no passing zone. While traveling east in the westbound lane, Cormier struck Henry’s bicycle, which was also traveling east in the westbound lane. There were no street lights where the crash occurred. Henry was wearing a black jacket and black shorts, and the bicycle did not have any lighting or reflectors.

Henry of was ejected off of the bicycle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office. Cormier submitted a proper breath sample and his results indicated .000g%. A toxicology sample was taken from Henry and will be submitted to the LSP Crime lab for analysis. Cormier was cited for LRS 32:77 – No passing zones. This crash remains under investigation.